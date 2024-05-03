Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.01 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Shares of GLRE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.44. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,475. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Insider Transactions at Greenlight Capital Re

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

