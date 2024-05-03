GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $558,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in GSK by 2,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in GSK by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GSK by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $43.50. 4,048,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 52.42%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

