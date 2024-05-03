Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $284,822,000 after buying an additional 1,568,485 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 116.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,230 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $97,889,000 after buying an additional 1,338,371 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 237.6% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,677,194 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,926,000 after buying an additional 1,180,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $224,770,000 after buying an additional 962,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Stories

