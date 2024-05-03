Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:HVT.A opened at $28.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $452.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.28. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $40.00.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

