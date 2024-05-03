Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

HVT stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $460.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $37.05.

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $210.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HVT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Thursday.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

