HC Wainwright Boosts Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Price Target to $10.00

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ekso Bionics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ekso Bionics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

EKSO opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned 0.30% of Ekso Bionics worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.