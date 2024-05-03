HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 189.02% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Trading Up 0.6 %

BBAI opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. BigBear.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,212,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $248,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at $394,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $14,949,252.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,212,750.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock worth $15,635,973. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 423,893 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

