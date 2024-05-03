HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $329.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $322.00 to $329.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.59.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $308.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.64 and a 200-day moving average of $297.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,364 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,772,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,815,000 after buying an additional 936,823 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after buying an additional 456,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,747,000 after buying an additional 385,854 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

