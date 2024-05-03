Head-To-Head Analysis: LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) and CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF)

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CellaVision AB (publ) and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A LivaNova 1.53% 12.23% 6.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CellaVision AB (publ) and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CellaVision AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 LivaNova 0 3 2 0 2.40

Earnings and Valuation

LivaNova has a consensus target price of $66.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.21%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than CellaVision AB (publ).

This table compares CellaVision AB (publ) and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LivaNova $1.15 billion 2.95 $17.55 million $0.32 196.63

LivaNova has higher revenue and earnings than CellaVision AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of CellaVision AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of LivaNova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of LivaNova shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LivaNova beats CellaVision AB (publ) on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells instruments, software, and reagents for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, designs to automate and simplify the process of performing blood and body fluid differentials; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears. It also offers CellaVision Peripheral Blood Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of peripheral blood smears; CellaVision Advanced RBC Application, which enables to perform comprehensive examination of red blood cell morphology; CellaVision Body Fluid Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of body fluid preparations; and CellaVision Remote Review Software, which removes restrictive geographical constraints from the smear review process. In addition, the company provides CellaVision Server Software that creates a single streamlined workflow within one or multiple testing sites; CellaVision Proficiency Software, a web-based software designed to help laboratory managers assess, monitor, and promote staff competency in cell morphology; CellaVision CellAtlas, which combines a series of mini lectures with an extensive cell image library; and CellaVision VET that offers digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology. Further, the company offers reagents to identify cell and tissue morphology, parasites, and bacteria in diagnosing various diseases; and instruments, including RAL SmearBox, RAL Stainbox, and RAL Stainer. It sells its products to hospital and commercial laboratories. CellaVision AB (publ) was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, markets, and sells VNS Therapy System, an implantable pulse generator and connective lead that stimulates the vagus nerve; difficult-to-treat depression and drug-resistant epilepsy devices. The Advanced Circulatory Support segment develops, produces, and sells temporary life support products. It serves perfusionists, neurologists, neurosurgeons, and other physicians, as well as hospitals, other medical institutions, and healthcare providers. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

