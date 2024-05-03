Head-To-Head Comparison: Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Osisko Development and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skeena Resources has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. Given Skeena Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and Skeena Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $23.43 million 6.93 -$134.73 million ($1.60) -1.21 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($0.95) -4.99

Skeena Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osisko Development. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -570.64% -6.24% -4.72% Skeena Resources N/A -76.83% -59.28%

Summary

Skeena Resources beats Osisko Development on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

