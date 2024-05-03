Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) CEO Buys $1,010,691.76 in Stock

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 93,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $1,010,691.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,008.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HTLD traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 478,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,053. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.92 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the third quarter worth $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

