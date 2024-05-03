Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Herbalife updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Herbalife Stock Up 8.1 %

NYSE:HLF opened at $9.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Herbalife has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $19.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 176,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Herbalife news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza acquired 16,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,757 shares of company stock valued at $723,278 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

