Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after purchasing an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,396,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 823,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 256,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.19. 158,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,836. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 191.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,897 shares of company stock worth $4,377,015 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLKB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

