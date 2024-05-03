Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,076.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 29,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.35. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $65.35.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $554.32 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

