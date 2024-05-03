Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,106,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 218,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.82. 5,440,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,030,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.