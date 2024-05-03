Heritage Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 818 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.76. The company had a trading volume of 138,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,070. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.66 and a 200 day moving average of $413.68.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total transaction of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

