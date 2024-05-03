Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $345,621,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 971,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,934,000 after acquiring an additional 192,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,258 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.70. The company had a trading volume of 207,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,161. The company has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

