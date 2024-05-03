Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 318.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,648,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,154,354.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 86,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $5,648,545.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,777,012 shares in the company, valued at $901,154,354.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $6,604,492. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

SMG stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.20. 352,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,477. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

