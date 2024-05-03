Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 271,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,268,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

MDT stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,755. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

