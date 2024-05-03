Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.55. The stock had a trading volume of 103,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

