Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,467 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 94,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 3,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.27. 1,784,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $305,265.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock valued at $21,499,127 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

