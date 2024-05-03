Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,739 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 118,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 33,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $107.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.74. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

