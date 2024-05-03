Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,871. The company has a market cap of $202.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.03. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,287. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

