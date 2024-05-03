Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 40.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.5% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.1 %

MCRI stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

