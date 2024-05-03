Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $263,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,906,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,035,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.62. 30,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,666. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.32. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $204.80. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

