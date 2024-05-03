Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 832,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,333. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $120.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,575.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,710,783.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $3,468,575.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,710,783.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,049 shares of company stock worth $12,549,271 in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

