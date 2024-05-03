Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $426,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 456.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 456,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,934,000 after acquiring an additional 374,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,326,000 after buying an additional 298,137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.95. 523,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.69. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

