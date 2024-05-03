Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $445,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,496. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $121.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

