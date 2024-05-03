Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $196,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

TXN stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.91. 1,094,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,659,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

