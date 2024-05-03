Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 766,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,825,000 after buying an additional 433,874 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 52.4% in the third quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 789,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,599,000 after acquiring an additional 271,720 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,681.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 245,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 550,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,318,000 after buying an additional 224,332 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.84. 1,179,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,558. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

