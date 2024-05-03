Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.39. The stock had a trading volume of 166,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,006. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.45 and a 12-month high of $335.25. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total transaction of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock worth $13,739,345 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

