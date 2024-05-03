Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,575 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.31. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

