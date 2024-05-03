Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $393.25. The company had a trading volume of 555,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,867. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

