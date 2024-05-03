Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,960 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 30,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE THO traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.66. 248,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.80.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

