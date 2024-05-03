Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after purchasing an additional 673,843 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.64. 9,224,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

