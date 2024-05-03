Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 101,509 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 149.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 141,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NVO traded down $4.25 on Thursday, reaching $124.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,404,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

