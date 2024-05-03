Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 187,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,686. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.80.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

