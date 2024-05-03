Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 233.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 10.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of GMS by 99.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GMS by 17.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 478,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 51,745 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Stock Up 1.6 %

GMS stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $101.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

