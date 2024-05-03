Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 151.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $287.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

