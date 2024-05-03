Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $133,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,852 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,296 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 824.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 24,761 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $102.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

