Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 486,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 77,285 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 726,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,852,000 after buying an additional 82,900 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 848,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,966,000 after buying an additional 104,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

BMO stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

