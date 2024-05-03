Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $252,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,070. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,466.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,990 shares of company stock valued at $475,227 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,100.00%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

