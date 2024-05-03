Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,397,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,686,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,343,000 after buying an additional 468,602 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,245,000 after buying an additional 551,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kohl’s by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after buying an additional 72,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 571,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Stock Up 4.7 %

Kohl’s stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

