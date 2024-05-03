Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $12.41 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $547.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 969.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

