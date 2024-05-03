Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,274,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $91.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

