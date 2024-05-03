Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after buying an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,082,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,246,000 after buying an additional 94,864 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,062,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,337,000 after buying an additional 371,935 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 1,273.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after buying an additional 3,508,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $275,630,000 after buying an additional 506,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.48%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

