Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys New Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $212.03 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $120.93 and a one year high of $239.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.87 and a 200-day moving average of $187.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

