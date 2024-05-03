Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 59,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $463.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $419.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $470.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $370.92 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

