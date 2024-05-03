Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $56,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $108.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

