Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,798,000 after buying an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,916,000 after purchasing an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

